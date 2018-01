This is going to be an amazing tour! First off the last time Cyndi Lauper toured on a powerhouse double bill tour with Cher she was the surprise dark horse of the show captivating audiences with her personality and coming down into the audience and dancing. Plus Cyndi and Rod did a very successful tour last Summer. Add to that, Rod Stewart’s energy on stage which includes kicking large beach balls, dancing, and audience participation, and you have got an amazing tour on tap for 2018. Dates here.