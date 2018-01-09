By Dean Richards

Autumn from Torrington was just 14 when she met Benjamin. She was a little too young at the time to be involved with a guy who was four years older. With time and maturity, they ran into each other again. This time, everything seems to be falling into place. About a year ago, things got a little more serious as they have grown closer.

Monday night Autumn called to share some of the background of their relationship. She wanted Benjamin to know how much she loves him just in case he has any doubts. Listen to my conversation I had with Autumn and the song we chose for her at her request by Rascal Flatts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live