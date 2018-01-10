June 12, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Sara Bareilles of 'Waitress' performs during the 70th Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

It has been announced that Sara Bareilles has joined the cast of NBC’s upcoming musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

The singer will play Mary Magdalene in the live production airing Easter Sunday from the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Sara joins previously announced performers John Legend, who’ll play Jesus Christ, and Alice Cooper, who’s playing King Herod.

The singer is coming off her Broadway debut in the musical “Waitress” (and she wrote music for it!)

