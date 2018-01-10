Credit: Dreamstime

Not sure what “totchos” are? Well don’t worry you’re not alone its a fairly new term but one you’ll want to remember, especially if you’re hosting a big game party this year!

Basically, think nachos, but with tater tots! This idea has caught on in popularity in the past couple of years and is definitely a keeper for feeding a crowd, or for a fun weeknight treat! Click here for the recipe!

