By Mary Scanlon

vernon manor 4color logo Tell Me Something Good, January 9th 2018

Let’s forget the snow and the cold for a minute – let’s think about summer. And summer in Connecticut really gets started in June with the Travelers Championship, which, of course, is the local stop on the P-G-A Tour.

The P-G-A Tour has been coming to Connecticut since nineteen-fifty-two, so it’s one of the red-letter dates on the calendar!!

AND

The recent snowfall has been great for outdoor enthusiasts. But if you don’t consider yourself part of that group, don’t worry. There’s still plenty to do inside this winter season in Connecticut, including a huge variety of art exhibits, professional sporting events and family-friendly indoor attractions statewide.

