(Photo by Mike Blair/Kansas City Star/MCT/Sipa USA)

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” has long been associated with the U.S. Postal Service. Good thing there was no mention of wild turkeys.

Those often aggressive birds have prevented the residents of Rocky River, Ohio from getting their mail delivered to their homes for the last three weeks.

After a number of incidents were reported where mail carriers had been chased by the angry birds, it was deemed unsafe for them to continue on their “appointed rounds.” So, dozens of homeowners must now visit the post office to pick up their mail.

The mayor is encouraging homeowners to pick up their bird feeders, which he believes is the cause of the influx of turkeys to his town. There is one problem with his request, he sent it in a letter.