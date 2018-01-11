Susan Linker from Our Companions visits with 3 wonderful fur-babies looking for homes! Let’s meet them!

Luna and Milo:



Luna and Milo are so adorable, so sweet and so perfect together! They’re both full of kitten energy but Luna is particularly playful. She’s tiny but fearless and so cute initiating playtime with Milo and playing hiding games in her comforter. He takes a more laid back approach and considers himself an expert bird watcher and cat food connoisseur. Both can be a bit cautious with new people but when feeling relaxed and comfortable enjoy petting and lap time. They are already very enthusiastic users of their scratch pads and have all-around great habits! These cuties were born in late August and sure to bring so much kitten fun into your home. Although Luna has tested positive for FIV, she’s very bouncy, happy and symptom-free. FIV+ cats can live long, normal healthy lives and can live happily in a home with other cats as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. If you would like to learn more about bringing these two beautiful kittens home together, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or email Donna@ourcompanions.org.

Nikita:



Do you like long runs/hikes, car rides, playing tug, and can you throw a ball? If so, then Nikita is the girl for you! Loyal, protective, lovable, “the best”-these are just some of the things her people say about her! Nikita can be shy with new people, but time and treats are the way to heart! She loves her yard and watching life happen although she is not fond of the squirrels and has been known to give them a good chase. This beautiful lab/Shar Pei mix is around 6 years old and is crate trained. She weighs around 65 pounds and would love a fenced-in yard that she can run and play in. If you think Nikita could be your new best friend, please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 x302 or e-mail Daryl@ourcompanions.org.