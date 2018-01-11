Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

Due to an increase in the minimum wage, one restaurant chain is combating the extra cost by eliminating the position of “busboy.” Red Robin, the hamburger chain, made the announcement earlier this week.

“We need to do that to address the labor increases we’ve seen,” Red Robin’s Chief Financial Officer, Guy Constant, told attendees at the ICR retail conference in Orlando, Florida.

The Colorado-based chain had already eliminated the “food runner” position in 2017. But with the minimum wage increasing on the first of the year from $9.30 to $10.20 in Colorado, and by 50-cents an hour to $11 in Washington and up to $10.50 in California, where the restaurant chain has a significant number of locations, the company expects to save nearly $8 million with this additional reduction in employees.