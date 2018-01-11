Credit: Dreamstime

If you’re on the hunt for a unique dessert recipe then look no further. The tres leches cake is one of the most delicious desserts there is but many have never heard of it before! Tres Leches means “three milks”, this cake is soaked in three different kinds of cream and then chilled to perfection.

I promise if you show up to a dinner party with this in hand you will steal the show!! Easy enough to make using boxed cake mix for a shortcut, and set it up the night before so its ready to go! Click here for the recipe!

For a bonus chance to win a $100 Stop & Shop gift card courtesy of Savory Magazine, enter below!