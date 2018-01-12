Matthew King plays Kristoff at XL Center through Monday in a new Disney on Ice show!  He caught up with us and talked about the show!

king matt 2015 Allan, Mike & Mary Interview Disney On Ice Frozen Star Matthew King

Show Times are:

Thursday, January 11 – 7PM
Friday, January 12 – 7PM
Saturday, January 13 – 11AM, 3PM, 7PM
Sunday, January 14 – 1PM, 4:30PM
Monday, January 15 – 1PM

Tickets for Disney on Ice Present Dream Big start at $15 on select performances. All seats are reserved and tickets are available at XLcenter.com or by visiting the XL Center Box Office. Restrictions and fees may apply. *Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

