You may already know that you can access different categories of movies and TV shows by simply searching with a special code for whatever you’re looking for at http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER … For example, if you want documentaries, use 6839. Break it down even further for crime documentaries, sports documentaries, or music documentaries. All the codes can be found at the website whatsonnetflix.
However there are some other codes that may be helpful in finding what you want to watch during the next snow, or rain storm.
- Zombie Horror Movies: 75405
- Quirky Romance: 36103
- Dark Comedies: 869
- Disney: 67673
- Political Thrillers: 10504
- TV Comedies: 10375.
They even have categories broken out for children based upon age:
- Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796
- Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218
- Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455
- Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561
- Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962
