By Chuck Taylor
Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

You may already know that you can access different categories of movies and TV shows by simply searching with a special code for whatever you’re looking for at http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER … For example, if you want documentaries, use 6839. Break it down even further for crime documentaries, sports documentaries, or music documentaries. All the codes can be found at the website whatsonnetflix.

However there are some other codes that may be helpful in finding what you want to watch during the next snow, or rain storm.

  • Zombie Horror Movies: 75405
  • Quirky Romance: 36103
  • Dark Comedies: 869
  • Disney: 67673
  • Political Thrillers: 10504
  • TV Comedies: 10375.

They even have categories broken out for children based upon age:

  • Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796
  • Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218
  • Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455
  • Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561
  • Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live