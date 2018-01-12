Tommy has been gone since 2015 but Debbie, his wife of over 30 years carries with her nothing but fond memories. Even though they went to Bristol Eastern High School and knew each other from school, they didn’t start dating until after they graduated. They would connect years later by phone at the Dial Tone Lounge, an area singles hot spot at the time where you would ask someone to dance over the phone at your table. Once they did start dating that was it. They were truly meant for each other.

Debbie told me what a great father and husband Tommy was during their decades together. They had four children together and now have one grandchild who Debbie knows Tommy would be crazy about. A song by Evanescence would fill her up tonight.