MUSIC:

Bowzer’s Rock “N” Doo-Wop Party Volume XVII is Sunday 3pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Scheduled performers include The Comets, Drifters, Tokens, Shirelles and more! Tickets $25 & $35. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Kool & the Gang come to the Palace Theater in Waterbury Saturday 8pm. Tickets $56.50-$96.50. 203-346-2000 or http://www.palacetheaterct.org

10,000 Maniacs play Sunday 8pm at The Warehouse in Fairfield. Tickets $35-$65. 203-259-1036 or http://www.fairfieldtheater.org

The Piano Men bring you the music of Elton John and Billy Joel Friday 8pm at the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun. This show is FREE! http://www.mohegansun.com

THEATER:

Get energized by “STOMP!” at the Bushnell Friday 8pm, Saturday 2pm & 8pm and Sunday 1 & 6:30pm. Tickets $32.50-$103.50. http://www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

“Feeding the Dragon” takes the stage at Hartford Stage through February 4th Written and Performed by Sharon Washington. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“The Last Romance” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through February 3rd. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“Steel Magnolias” is live at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through January 28th. Tickets $30-$40. http://www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

Former Nite of Lite Laughter Star Kathleen Madigan brings laughs to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $36. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

EVENTS:

Bring the whole family to Disney on Ice Presents Frozen starring Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, Mickey, Minnie and more Friday 7pm, Saturday 11am, 3pm and 7pm and Sunday at 1 & 4:30pm. Tickets $15-$96. http://www.xlcenter.com

Saturday is Open Cockpit Day at the New England Air Museum beginning at 10:00am in Windsor Locks! Many hands-on activities including flight simulators! Tickets $15 for ages 12 and up. Seniors are $14. $10 for children 4-10. 860-623-3305 or http://www.neam.org

See more than 320 Gingerbread Houses on display at the Children’s Museum of West Hartford on Trout Brook Drive now through Sunday. 1,200lbs of dough, 720lbs of icing and 310lbs of candy created these masterpieces! Friday & Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sundays 11am to 4pm. Admission is $14.75 Adults, $13.75 for Seniors and Children 2 to 12. http://www.thechildrensmuseumct.org

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org