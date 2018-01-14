By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   Wake up Tuesday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – 

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Dirty Dancing coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford February 2, 2018!

This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win Paczki – delectable Polish Donuts available at Big Y until February 13th! (Tickets $90 + Big Y gift card $15 = $100)

paczki feat This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Image courtesy Big Y

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –   !

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Bon Jovi coming to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, May 5th.  Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster.com this Friday, but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun, Full of Life!

bon joviallan camp photo385x240 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

PLUS a Big Game Eats Certificate from Miller Foods of Avon for Ham, Turkey Legs, Sausage, Meatballs and a pie! (Tickets $75 + Miller Foods certificate $115 = $190)

millerfoods This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new.  We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, skilled nursing and rehabilitation!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

brickman valentine This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

(Photo Credit: Bushnell)

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

