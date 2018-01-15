Lots of great things are happening for Holly of Wilbraham, MA in the love department as 2018 begins.

She has met a new guy named Shawn from Chicopee and from our conversation on the PillowTalk love lines, she seems quite smitten initially. She is a little concerned though because she may have to move, fearful that the extra distance might put their love connection in jeopardy.

She called PillowTalk for us to tell Shawn that even though she has to move, she hopes that the extra distance won’t mean a thing and that love will last. She said, “Tell Shawn that I hope it is meant to be.”

She is also quite excited for her son Richard who plans to marry Sarah on October 6th this year. She wishes them well, also. She loves Keith Urban and wanted me to play the duet he sings with Carrie Underwood.

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I’m in a reflective mood. I wasn’t what some might call a heavy reader when I was a kid, but when I found a book that I loved, I knew it. The one’s I loved, very often I would read over again. A biography of Martin Luther King Jr. was one such book when I was in elementary school in the 1960’s.

I think it was his pursuit of human dignity and justice for all that resonated with me. His accomplishments as an individual were way ahead of their time. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to realize how young he was both when he sought change and when he died knowing that change is inevitable. Having lived a few years in an imperfect word, I have a better appreciation and respect for the immeasurable courage he showed standing up for what is right and just.

I’m also thinking about prejudice: the cancer that it is, what it does, where it comes from, how to face it, and how to rid myself of my own prejudices. I think the only way to achieve that, is to be courageous enough to have an open, honest and loving heart.