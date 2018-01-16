(Photo by Tom Burton/Orlando Sentinel/MCT/Sipa USA)

It may seem ridiculous that this warning would appear on packets of laundry detergent, but apparently it should!

That’s not just because to young children, they may appear to be candy. But teens have apparently taken to filming themselves eating these pods, and posting it on the internet, in the latest bizarre fad that, as you might imagine, is rather dangerous.

There have already been deaths of children attributed to this stunt. Some videos show teens gagging and spitting out detergent as they bite into the pods. While others are frying them up on the stove, or sprinkling the contents on cereal or pizza before consuming them.

Dr. Alfred Aleguas, Jr., managing director of the Florida Poison Information Center in Tampa, told USA Today that swallowing even a small amount of the detergent can create a life-threatening situation.

According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, 10,570 children 5 years-old and younger were exposed to laundry detergent packets in 2017. That means the product was either ingested, inhaled or absorbed into the skin or eyes.

That’s understandable, little kids don’t know any better. But you’d think that teenagers might be a little more intelligent when it comes to ingesting something that was designed to clean your clothes. But I guess not.