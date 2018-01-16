With a Winter Storm Warning in effect in Connecticut as I am writing this, Kathy called me long distance from South Carolina. She said the prediction there is for two inches of snow and they might no they probably will get a snow day on Wednesday. She said that none her friends believe her when she says that there is a song called “Snow Day.” I confirmed the information for her that yes there is a song by that name by Michael Kelly-Blanchard.

She also wanted me to play a song for her husband Charlie. They have been together for 47 years and will celebrate number 48 in April of this year. She and her husband are originally from Brooklyn, NY. They met on a blind date set up by their mutual friend Sheila. Their blind date took place on November 22, 1963. The mood was very somber and they spent a lot of time just talking as they were stunned like everyone else.

Tonight, all these years later, Kathy says that she is glad she married a man who still makes her laugh. Kathy has always loved this song by John Denver.