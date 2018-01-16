By Mary Scanlon

Tell Me Something Good January 16th, 2018

If you’ve ever been inside a modern factory, you know they’re filled with high-tech precision machinery and when there are advances in manufacturing, you can bet Connecticut is at the forefront! And we have been ever since Eli Whitney invented the cotton gin in 1790.

That tradition is being continued by one of our oldest and best-known companies, Stanley Black & Decker. They’re bringing two next-generation facilities to Hartford!

AND

By now, we all know that Connecticut has a booming craft beer brewing scene. In fact, the beer industry is reported to contribute over one billion dollars to the state economy.

There are lots of opportunities to sample Connecticut brewers’ creations, including at three new locales open now!

