I purchased a pair of yoga pants that are supposed to look like dress pants. They are from a company called BetaBrand. The pants were excellent quality and although I had ordered the wrong size I will also say they exchanged my pants no questions asked. BetaBrand allows designers ( even us!) to upload their ideas, accept suggestions, and even crowdfund their products! You can vote on products that you’d like to see made and purchase products that have been successfully funded! Check it out here and if you have a design don’t be shy!