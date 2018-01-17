By Joan Dylan

I purchased a pair of yoga pants that are supposed to look like dress pants. They are from a company called BetaBrand. The pants were excellent quality and although I had ordered the wrong size I will also say they exchanged my pants no questions asked.  BetaBrand  allows designers ( even us!) to upload  their  ideas, accept suggestions, and even crowdfund  their products! You can vote on products that you’d like to see made and purchase products that have been successfully funded! Check it out here and if you have a design don’t be shy!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live