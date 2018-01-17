(Photo by Gustavo Amador/EFE/Sipa USA)

The number of people being hospitalized for influenza in Connecticut is on the rise! And the CT Department of Health is urging residents who haven’t already been immunized this season, to do so; especially the population over the age of 65.

Statewide emergency department visits attributed to the “fever/flu syndrome” are continuing to increase and are now at 7.4%, which is well above the level of 5% statewide; generally considered the minimum

threshold when there are elevated influenza-associated ER visits. The percentage of outpatient visits with influenza-like illness is approaching 5%, well above the level

of 1% statewide; generally considered the baseline when there are increased influenza-associated visits in the outpatient setting. The percentage of unscheduled hospital admissions due to pneumonia have now continued above the level of 4% statewide; generally considered the baseline when there may be increased pneumonia hospitalizations due to influenza.

Last year, the peak number of flu cases occurred during the second week of February, so the worst is possibly yet to come.