Benji is just a pup-he is almost a year old with lots of energy in his little 40 pound body! He loves to run, walk on the beach, and play in the yard. He’s a curious little guy who likes to find new things – even little crabs as he walks on the beach! He can be pretty rambunctious when he plays and would love to learn new things in a training class so he can show off his smarts. Benji needs a new home where he can live out his days with a small, quiet household, preferably adults, where he can be the only kid soaking up all the love he can get his paws on! Benji enjoys bonding with a special person and would love to do super fun things with his forever family – he even loves tagging along for car rides. To learn more about Benji please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 x302 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org