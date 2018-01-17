Lyla from Glastonbury is as feisty as ever in the new year. At 91, her 92nd year is underway. She loves listening to PillowTalk and she is with me every night. She loves that new song by Ed Sheeran called Perfect and the way he sings it straight from the heart.

She wanted me to play it for a friend of hers by the name of Joe who resides in Portland. Joe used to work for an area insurance company. He took great care of his parents and now just loves helping people. He does a lot of things for Lyla and a group of friends.

She wants to thank Joe for all he does for everyone. She told me, “Joe is an angel and a sweetheart.”

