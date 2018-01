Apparently this Instant Pot is coming into it’s own with every single food blogger hash-tagging it all over the internet! Plus a good friend of mine says it’s blowing her mind as she found a recipe that cooks her delicious homemade mac and cheese recipe in half the time it takes to open up her regular, go to box. Here are 53 different recipes for the Instant pot you can try one this weekend and let us know how it worked out.