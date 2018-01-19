By Jim Brickman
It’s the Jim Brickman Show this weekend from 6-10am on the air and online at WRCH and wrch.com.  We’re so happy to have some spectacular guests with us this week — Melissa Joan Hart, AKA Sabrina the Teenage Witch, is here talking life as a mom, plus, Dreamcatcher Ellen is back with her take on yet another crazy dream from one of you! And, of course, The Grammys: the B-Team is talking nominees and who we think is set to win. But first, a true inspiration– the 52-year-old dancer taking the world by storm– all coming up on the Jim Brickman show.

Guests

  • Lynne Poulton
    Melissa Joan Hart
    Melissa Ruggieri

