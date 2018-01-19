(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

There’s a text with a link to a website, that if sent to your iPhone, can freeze your messages app, or cause your phone to restart; and you don’t even have to click on the link!

Software developer Abraham Masri discovered the bug, and named it chaiOS. It works since messages pre-loads links to any webpage so users can preview it. The bug reportedly doesn’t work consistently, but can create enough of a nuisance to make using your phone nearly impossible.

Sometimes it crashes messages, sometimes it causes a delay, sometimes it freezes the device, and sometimes it sends users back to the lock screen.

It’s expected that Apple will be sending out a patch soon to prevent this from happening in the future.