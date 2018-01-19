The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

MUSIC:

Walk the Moon plays Saturday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $25 & $35. Foghat plays in the Wolf Den Friday 8pm. This show is FREE! http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra is breaking out the bagpipes this weekend for a Scottish Fantasy Friday & Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $38-$61. http://www.hartfordsymphony.org or 860-987-5900.

THEATER:

“Constellations” plays through February 18th at Theaterworks, Hartford. Tickets $30-$70 PLUS $15 Students! 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Feeding the Dragon” takes the stage at Hartford Stage through February 4th Written and Performed by Sharon Washington. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“The Last Romance” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through February 3rd. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“Steel Magnolias” is live at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through January 28th. Tickets $30-$40. http://www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

America’s Got Talent Winner Darci Lynne & Friends are live Saturday at 3 & 7pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $27-$59. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried brings laughs to Bobby V’s Restaurant & Sports Bar in Windsor Locks Saturday 7 & 9:15pm. Tickets $25. 860-627-5808 or http://www.treehousecomedy.com

EVENTS:

It’s Baseball’s Winter Weekend throughout the Foxwoods Resort. Meet current & former Boston Red Sox players and capture those memories with photos! Listen to a panel of Baseball Experts in the Fox Theater. Enjoy a Family Fun Zone – test your fastball, bat in the batting cages and check out the VR experience. Sink your teeth into ballpark food and sit in the Beer Garden! View a variety of artifacts from Boston Baseball history and take advantage of Kid Clinics. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $20-$105. http://www.Foxwoods.com/Winter-Weekend/

Friday at 7:15pm, The Hartford Wolfpack skate vs. the Comets at XL Center in Hartford. There will be $1 hot dogs & $2 beers until the start of the 2nd Period. There will also be Hockey Happy Hour two hours before the game until puck drop in the Comcast Coliseum Club offering $5 appetizers and $2 beers. http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Also at XL Center in Hartford Saturday enjoy UConn Men’s basketball as they battle former Big East rival Villanova at noon! Tickets are $23-$53. www.xlcenter.com

The New England Black Wolves play indoor Lacrosse Sunday 1pm vs. Rochester Knighthawks at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $23-$55. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Saybrook Point Inn’s annual Fire & Ice outdoor Winter celebration is Saturday noon to 5pm! Seasonal food, ice sculpting and lots of family fun! 860-339-0555 or http://www.saybrook.com

Thinking of remodeling? Check out the Hartford Home Show at XL Center Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Admission is FREE. http://www.xlcenter.com

Enjoy Midwinter Mischief at Old Sturbridge Village now through February 11th. An indoor/outdoor experience of the 19th century. Tickets $10-$30. http://www.osv.org or 508-347-3362

Saturday join well over 100 enthusiastic and spirited people representing over a dozen community groups with big hearts will plunge into the icy, frigid water of Sloper Pond for the kids. All proceeds will go towards sending deserving children to YMCA Camp Sloper this upcoming summer. CLICK HERE for on-line registration is open. You can also make a check out to the Southington Community YMCA. And send it to the Y, C/O John Myers, 29 High Street, Southington, CT 06489

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org