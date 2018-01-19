The 4th Annual Baseball Winter Weekend is back at Foxwoods Resort Casino! It’s a weekend of fun for all ages. Don’t miss your chance to interact with current and former Red Sox players, learn from baseball insiders, play games in our Family Fun Zone, and much more! Allan, Mike & Mary spoke to Adam Grossman, Red Sox CMO about all the fun planned for The 4th Annual Winter Weekend!

Meet Current & Former Players:

Last year more than 40 current and former players and coaches attended the event including Dustin Pedroia, Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Pedro Martinez, just to name a few.

Obtain Autographs from Players and Red Sox Alumni:

Each ticket to the event comes with guaranteed access to at least one autograph session with one or two of the attending players/alumni.

Unique Photo Opportunities

Capture memorable photos with players, with the World Series Trophies, trying on the World Series Rings, or with genuine artifacts from throughout Red Sox history.

Family Fun Zone

The Family Fun Zone will have games and activities for all ages. Think you have a great fastball? Test your skills against other Red Sox fans!

Baseball Insider Panels

Throughout the day on Saturday fans will have the opportunity to learn from a variety of industry insiders or participate in Q&A sessions with the players.

Baseball Clinics

On Sunday, clinics run by Red Sox coaches and alumni will provide tips and instruction to fans regarding the fundamentals of pitching, hitting, base running, and defense.

Red Sox Town Hall

On Friday evening Red Sox Ownership and Senior Management will be on hand to take questions from fans about the upcoming season.

NESN Live from Winter Weekend

Catch NESN’s live broadcast of Winter Weekend with special appearances from Red Sox players and leadership on Saturday.

Click HERE for more info and to purchase tickets!