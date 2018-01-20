Is there anything the Instant pot can’t do? I have been having the best time playing with my pressure cooker and if you’ve got one at home you already know what I mean! So many of my friends got these for Christmas and so naturally we’re all trading recipes now. This one is definitely a keeper.

The problem with a slow roasted chicken is the time it takes to make it. For most of us we’ve got work, school, kids, all kinds of things that stand in the way of just relaxing and letting a bird roast all day! This recipe is SUPER simple, and gives you a rotisserie style chicken in just 45 minutes! Plenty of time to put together some sides and get a great meal on the table that looks like it took all day to make! Click here for the recipe!