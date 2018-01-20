This Delilah Dilemma is from Is from a very gentle man named Steve, well mannered well traveled, a scuba diver who is very lonely..

Steve, I know from just reading your letter the phones are going to light up and women are going to say please oh please, break the rules and give me his contact information. I can’t do that, I wish that I could, because Steve, every night I have two dozen women calling me looking for somebody like you. Women who have realized they’re tired of guys who lie and cheat and hurt them they want a nice gentleman and that’s what you are. I can’t give them your information and I can’t give you theirs but I can’t say this, I know you’ve heard it before that God has a good plan for your life and you need to believe that and not lose hope. Right now it seems that you’ve lost hope that you may never meet someone special but you will ever connect with somebody who adores you and cherishes you. -D

