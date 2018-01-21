By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock.   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –  

You’ll win Pictures and Popcorn with FOREVER MY GIRL, 2018’s most romantic film! Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe and Siren’s Alex Roe star in the film based on the best-selling novel that critics are calling a “beautiful and heartfelt movie about love and forgiveness.” If you’re a fan of Nicholas Sparks, get ready to “laugh, cry and fall in love” with FOREVER MY GIRL.  In theaters now. Rated PG. From Roadside Attractions. You receive a $25 American Express gift card and Movietickets.com for two. (Value: $50)

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Big Game Week

You’ll win a $75 Big Y gift card for the Power Pack… perfect for the Big Game! Fresh made grinders and pizza, super tenders and seasoned wings! (Value: $75)
Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including  a pair of tickets to Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday, April 7th 7:30pm.

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday is Try it Tuesday at 6:40… Allan, Mike & Mary try out new products & let you know their thoughts… PLUS don’t miss Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

(Photo Credit: Bushnell)

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

