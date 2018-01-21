We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock. Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 Bonus –
You’ll win Pictures and Popcorn with FOREVER MY GIRL, 2018’s most romantic film! Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe and Siren’s Alex Roe star in the film based on the best-selling novel that critics are calling a “beautiful and heartfelt movie about love and forgiveness.” If you’re a fan of Nicholas Sparks, get ready to “laugh, cry and fall in love” with FOREVER MY GIRL. In theaters now. Rated PG. From Roadside Attractions. You receive a $25 American Express gift card and Movietickets.com for two. (Value: $50)
7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Big Game Week
You’ll win a $75 Big Y gift card for the Power Pack… perfect for the Big Game! Fresh made grinders and pizza, super tenders and seasoned wings! (Value: $75)
Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.
2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including a pair of tickets to Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday, April 7th 7:30pm.
Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!
Tuesday is Try it Tuesday at 6:40… Allan, Mike & Mary try out new products & let you know their thoughts… PLUS don’t miss Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!
Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!
Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest.
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation!
Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!
It’s going to be a great week!