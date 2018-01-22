Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Emmylou Harris will also have the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed upon her in 2018.

Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow said, “These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy.”

This year’s honorees will be celebrated at a ceremony and concert set to take place this summer.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy continues preparations for this Sunday’s Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Love So Soft” by Kelly Clarkson, “What About Us” from P!nk, and Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape Of You” are among the songs nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

While those vying for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance include Portugal. The Man for “Feel It Still,” “Something Just Like This” ­by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, and “Stay” from Zedd & Alessia Cara.