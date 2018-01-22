I went to Firebox in Hartford last night for an amazing birthday dinner for my mom and not only was the food locally sourced from Connecticut farmers and community gardens, but Firebox is part of Billings Forge Community Works which is a restaurant that gives back profits to the community via these programs: Culinary Job Training, Farmers Market, Community Garden, Youth and Families. Firebox is an Upscale American Cuisine restaurant in an old forge! The exposed brick and the industrial touches remind you that Hartford was once very much a leader in revolutionary works, the mission of the restaurant reminds you that we all want to see Hartford rise again! There is a special fixed price menu for $30.00 right now as we kick off The Taste Of Hartford today January 22nd… go check them out!!!!!!!!