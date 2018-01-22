By Joan Dylan

I went to Firebox in Hartford last night for an amazing birthday dinner for my mom and  not only was the food locally sourced  from Connecticut farmers and community gardens, but Firebox is part of Billings Forge Community Works  which is a restaurant that gives back profits to the community via these programs: Culinary Job Training, Farmers Market, Community Garden, Youth and Families. Firebox is an Upscale American Cuisine restaurant in an old forge! The exposed brick and the industrial touches remind you that Hartford was once very much a leader in revolutionary works,  the mission of the restaurant reminds you that we all want to see Hartford rise again! There is a special fixed price menu for $30.00 right now as we kick off The Taste Of Hartford today January 22nd… go check them out!!!!!!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Yeah It’s A Snow Day!
Ski Card

Listen Live