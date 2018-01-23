Photo Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Since the New England Patriots are the home team for the upcoming Super Bowl, they have the right to choose which uniform they’ll wear. So, you’d think they’d be rocking those snazzy blue digs they wore when they knocked off the Jaguars. However, they decided to go with their road whites!

If you’re wondering why, it probably has something to do sports superstitions. With Tom Brady at the helm, the Pats are 3-0 in the championship game, wearing white in every single one of those wins, including last year’s victory over the Falcons.

Not only that, 12 of the last 13 champions have worn white. The lone exception, the Packers, who wore their colored uniforms when they beat the Steelers in SB XLV.

We’ll find out if they made the right choice for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, February 4th at 6:30 p.m.