Kim from Vernon was reluctant at first. She didn’t know the man she ran into at the doughnut shop. But Frenchie asked Kim if he could buy her a cup of coffee. “It was just like that T.V. commercial where the friends fall in love over a cup of coffee.”

One and a half years later she is glad she did. Their relationships seems to be going well. She told me they talk about four times a day and she wishes they could stay in contact even more.

Kim’s dedication to Frenchie tonight, “Tell Frenchie that I really love him and hope to marry him someday.” The song she dedicated is a favorite by Adele.