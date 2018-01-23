I took one for the team traveling to New York City Monday with Carol to tour the Downton Abbey Exhibit at 218 W. 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway.

Fans of the PBS drama will love this exhibit! Recreations of Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen, Carson’s Butler Pantry and Lady Mary’s bedroom plus costumes worn by the stars on the show! We did the VIP tour so we could arrive when we wanted and got media devices with behind the scenes extras.

