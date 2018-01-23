So many strong women are coming forward in so many arenas, to let their voices be heard in marches, headlines, and in the workplace, and this has got me thinking. How can we support women in using their strengths and talents to impact the communities they live in and to demonstrate to young women just how strong a woman can be? Well, Habitat For Humanity has a great idea! It is National Women Build Week coming up in February. The info night is February 22nd from 6-7:30pm, at the Kitchen and Bath Design and Constructions lower level 13 Sedgewick Rd West Hartford. Light apps, network with other like minded women who are looking to make a difference in our communities, and more. RSVP by Feb 16th, click here!