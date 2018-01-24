This morning I woke up, got out of bed and for the early part of my day at least, I felt one of two things that I would like to share with you.

First, I felt like I was carrying around the biggest boulder in my stomach…a mountainous piece of rock. Secondly, I moved slowly, like I had a big wall in front of me that I had to push through in order to move forward. The wall in front of me felt very heavy. It seemed to weigh heavily on me.

The huge rock in the stomach feeling was an accumulation of stress. The insurmountable wall feeling was a wall of frustration with a variety of things in my life that weren’t being handled properly that I was going to have to fix and stay on top of. The tablespoon of bubbling anger stirring it up thanks to an agitated mind didn’t exactly help either.

The up side to all of this was that I needed absolutely no other motivation what so ever to sit down and meditate. I was already saying to myself, “You have to sit down and meditate for at least 30 minutes.” I proceeded to do that without any problem, sitting on the side of my bed. I used the cycle of my clothes drier backed up by the clock on my iPhone to time myself. I liked that because my purpose was easily spelled out.

The next question I asked myself as I sat there was, “If I sit and meditate, what is going to be the focus of my breath as I meditate to get some relief?” After giving that question some thought for a minute or two, I realized, that the source of my discomfort was making me unhappy.

So, I answered my own question and decided to meditate to simply be happy and to soften my anger with the situation. I deserve to be happy. We all do. No one is going to do that for us. Happiness comes from within and I was going to meditate that I be happy and soften my anger. Over the next thirty minutes of meditation I went through a few physical changes. I didn’t remove the rock entirely but I certainly moved it out of the way. My perception became clearer and had significantly changed. A different more acceptable tone had been set to take on the rest of the day. I felt lighter and more flexible.

I followed that up by trying some very easy but awesome yoga stretches that I have run across lately.