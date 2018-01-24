Looking for an adorable, friendly, playful handsome orange tabby? Look no further as Chile may be your guy! He’s 3.5 year old male that loves to play, sleep, snuggle and get lots of pets. He gets along with others and even came to us with his friend Crow. Chile and Crow can go together or separate as they aren’t bonded but do live peacefully together. If you think you might be Chile’s forever companion, contact us for more information. You won’t be disappointed! For more information, contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302