By Mike Stacy

Looking for an adorable, friendly, playful handsome orange tabby? Look no further as Chile may be your guy! He’s 3.5 year old male that loves to play, sleep, snuggle and get lots of pets. He gets along with others and even came to us with his friend Crow. Chile and Crow can go together or separate as they aren’t bonded but do live peacefully together. If you think you might be Chile’s forever companion, contact us for more information. You won’t be disappointed! For more information, contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Yeah It’s A Snow Day!
Ski Card

Listen Live