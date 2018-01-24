(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Going out of town this winter, but still want, or need, to keep your driveway and sidewalks clear? There’s an app for that.

A company right here in Connecticut, the Ridgefield-based Sno-Hub can help with that.

Launched in 2016, Sno-Hub asks what you need plowed or cleared, then gives you an estimate, matching your needs with area plowing or shoveling services. This works great if you’re out of town when it snows, or need to take care of your elderly relatives’ snow removal from afar.

You can download the free app from the Apple store or Google Play.