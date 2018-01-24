There’s a great quote from the movie, “What About Bob”,

“There are two types of people in the world: those that love Neil Diamond and those who don’t”

Count this DJ as one that loves Neil, a ton!

It’s Neil’s birthday today and as he turns 77 years old and counts his many accomplishments including but not limited to, 50 years of touring, six decades of writing, performing and producing award winning music, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and receiving the lifetime Achievement Award at this years Grammy’s, There is a down side. Neil Diamond cancelled his tour on Monday after announcing that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. All of us in the music industry have been touched by his music and his generous personality. My interview with Neil is an absolute highlight of my career. It was like chatting with a friend! Neil says he can’t tour and he is very disappointed about that but he will still be able to record and write and that is a very welcome bright spot in this storm.