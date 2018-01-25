So I LOVED Viggo Mortensen in Lord of the rings….did you see him in Witness?? Hidalgo?? Captain Fantastic??

We all know he is an accomplished actor who is handy with a sword in Middle Earth, but can he really know SEVEN languages??

Watch Viggo Mortensen do interviews in SEVEN different languages.

Do you think Viggo is actually fluent SIX other languages besides English, or does he just learn enough to learn where the library in town is located? lol

I did some reconnaissance and discovered Mortensen is also an accomplished poet, photographer and painter.