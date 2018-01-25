(Photo by Mary Ann Anderson/MCT/Sipa USA)

That may sound ludicrous to the people of New England, however, in Switzerland, long considered to be at the forefront of animal rights, that regulation will take effect on March 1st.

At that point, lobsters need to be stunned before being dropped into the pot of boiling water, so they won’t feel pain. This will be done with a Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-approved device called the “Crustastun.”

The company that makes Crustastun claims that it reduces stress to the animal, which in turn improves the quality of the meat. They recommend using it for crabs, too.