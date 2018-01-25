PillowTalk love songs of all kinds on Thursday night…a couple dedications for mom and a great song out of left field by a songwriter who went on a real hot streak in the 1970’s.

Anthony from Hebron didn’t want the day to go by without wishing his mom Kathy a very Happy Birthday in a special way, with a PillowTalk dedication on the radio.

Anthony loves his mom very much and wanted to thank her for always being there for him. I’m sure she is very proud of him for doing so. She is a big Paul McCartney and Wings fan.

Kelly in West Hartford wanted to reach out to her mom, Karen in Otis, MA. She wanted to let her mom know that she loves her very much and was very happy to help her when her mom needed her last week. Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ big hit from the movies was the perfect song for her.

Kathi in Simsbury reached out to Jim in East Hampton to let him know that Kathi will always love him. Kathi requested a great song recorded by Three Dog Night and written by Paul Williams who had a ton of success throughout the 1970’s and beyond. No one was hotter on the charts and the radio at the time than Three Dog Night. Paul Williams songs were also as good as gold for The Carpenters, Barbra Streisand as well as The Muppets.