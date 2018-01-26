By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

When single-stream recycling came along, I thought it was great. I don’t have to separate my cans from my bottles from the newspaper, and so on. It turns out, you can’t just throw any old item into the big blue bin; even if it IS recyclable.

I’ll admit I’ve been guilty of a couple of these. But no more! While I certainly want to do my part to prevent unnecessary landfill corruption, I’ll no longer make these mistakes. Watch!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

All About the GRAMMYs
Yeah It’s A Snow Day!

Listen Live