(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

When single-stream recycling came along, I thought it was great. I don’t have to separate my cans from my bottles from the newspaper, and so on. It turns out, you can’t just throw any old item into the big blue bin; even if it IS recyclable.

I’ll admit I’ve been guilty of a couple of these. But no more! While I certainly want to do my part to prevent unnecessary landfill corruption, I’ll no longer make these mistakes. Watch!