I have blogged about the Bookbarn before and there is a reason. Well, several reasons if you include a great trip to take time off the hot beach to get out of the sun as well as, a great road trip for you and your book club! The Book Barn located in The Niantic section of East Lyme Ct. is a short trip from the very cute town as well as the beaches and its a jigsaw of cute buildings, shady and or sunny areas to have a coffee while reading and most importantly books on the cheap! Here is the list of Top 12 Books Stores In The World Worth The Trip: Click for whole list!