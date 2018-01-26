By Joan Dylan

I have blogged about the Bookbarn before and there is a reason. Well, several reasons if you include a great trip to take time off the hot beach to get out of the sun as well as, a great road trip for you and your book club! The Book Barn located in The Niantic section of East Lyme Ct.  is a short trip from the very cute town as well as the beaches and its a jigsaw of cute buildings, shady and or sunny areas to have a coffee while reading and most importantly books on the cheap! Here is the list of Top 12 Books Stores In The World Worth The Trip: Click for whole list!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

All About the GRAMMYs
Yeah It’s A Snow Day!

Listen Live