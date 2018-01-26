The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

MUSIC:

Howie Day plays Infinity Hall in Hartford Friday 8:30pm. Tickets $24-$39. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful returns to CT to The Kate in Old Saybrook. http://www.thekate.org or 860-510-0453

THEATER:

Dancing with the Stars Live – Light Up the Night! comes to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday & Saturday night at 8. Tickets $45. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

“Constellations” plays through February 18th at Theaterworks, Hartford. Tickets $30-$70 PLUS $15 Students! 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Feeding the Dragon” takes the stage at Hartford Stage through February 4th Written and Performed by Sharon Washington. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“The Last Romance” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through February 3rd. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“Steel Magnolias” is live at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $30-$40. http://www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

Laugh along with Jim Gaffigan Saturday at 6 & 9pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $34-$64. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

EVENTS:

Train enthusiasts rejoice! It’s the 9 acre Railroad show at the Eastern States Exposition. It’s the Amherst Railway Society’s 50th Anniversary Railroad Hobby Show Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. 60 operating train layouts. 426 exhibitors! Adults $15. Kids under 15 are FREE with a paid adult. Parking $5. http://www.railroadhobbyshow.com

Friday at 7:15pm, The Hartford Wolfpack skate vs. the Charlotte Checkers at XL Center in Hartford. There will be $1 hot dogs & $2 beers until the start of the 2nd Period. There will also be Hockey Happy Hour two hours before the game until puck drop in the Comcast Coliseum Club offering $5 appetizers and $2 beers. http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Also at XL Center in Hartford Saturday enjoy UConn Men’s hockey as they skate against UNH at 3:30pm! Tickets are $9. www.uconntickets.com

It’s Sun Wine and Food Fest weekend… Chef Rocco DiSpirito and Martha Stewart are among the special guests. Lots of tasty events! http://www.sunwinfest.com

Enjoy Midwinter Mischief at Old Sturbridge Village now through February 11th. An indoor/outdoor experience of the 19th century. Tickets $10-$30. http://www.osv.org or 508-347-3362

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org