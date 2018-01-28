We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 Bonus –
You’ll win a pair of tickets to Tao Drum Heart coming to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts at UConn Storrs February 13, 2018!
You’ll also win Paczki – delectable Polish Donuts available at Big Y until February 13th! (Tickets $60 + Big Y gift card $15 = $75)
7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Comedy Week!
You’ll win a pair of tickets to Steve Martin and Martin Short together Saturday, February 17th 8pm at the Bushnell in Hartford!
Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.
2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including a pair of tickets to Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday, April 7th 7:30pm.
Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!
Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new. We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10
Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!
Thursday is Free Therapy Thursday with Dr. Elaine Ducharme @ 8:10.
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, skilled nursing and rehabilitation!
Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!
It’s going to be a great week!