I love all of the dedications I do on the radio, but I especially love this type. The kind that were probably routed in infatuation at a very young age. Years go by…by chance they meet again years later and again the sparks fly.

Back then from afar, many may have thought that it was just “puppy love”. In those days, Brian and Tiffany were boyfriend and girlfriend when they were in 7th grade at Pulaski Middle School. They grew out of that relationship and went their separate ways. About nine years ago social media brought them back together. They found each other in a maze of friends, friended each other, started talking and stirred things up again.

They have been married for four years and tonight, Brian called to let his wife Tiffany know that he loves her so much. Brian seals the deal with a song by John Legend.