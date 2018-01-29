Panera Bread has recalled the cream cheese products that they sell at their bakery-cafe chain stores after two tests came back positive for Listeria. This recall is for all of their stores in the U.S.Listeria can cause life threatening illness and although Panera has repeatedly said they are doing this as a precaution to get out ahead of any would be problems as they maintain the core value of customers safety first. Let your friends know as I know that many times when I take a to go product and a condiment with it, that condiment ends up in the fridge for later use.

More info can be seen here by clicking this link