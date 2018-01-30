Photo Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

When the Boston Red Sox named Alex Cora as their new manager last fall, he had one request. Would the team send some relief supplies to his native Puerto Rico? They said yes and this morning a plane loaded with about 10 tons of stuff left Boston.

Still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, Cora, along with team president Sam Kennedy, pitcher Rick Porcello, assistant GM Eddie Romero, and Boston mayor Marty Walsh accompanied the supplies to San Juan. Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher Chris Sale met the plane when it arrived, and will be delivering the goods to the areas most in need.

Among the items on the plane are medical supplies, vaccines for Hospital Pediatrico Universitario, water filtration systems, First Aid Kits, canned and dried foods, batteries, flashlights, hygiene products, diapers, toys, baseball equipment and apparel donated by New Balance, Franklin, and 47 Brand.